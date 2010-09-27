Stephen Fry playing Sherlock Downey Jr's brother

I won’t sit here and pretend I’m one of those super-hip anglophiles that knows who Stephen Fry is (I assumed he was Glenn’s brother and rocked a double-neck guitar in an Eagles tribute band), but for those of you who are, hold onto your scarves, because that dude is playing Sherlock Holmes’ brother Mycroft in the sequel to the Robert Downey vehicle, Sherlock Holmes. Fry broke the news recently as a guest on Danny Baker’s BBC 5 Live show, where he had this to say:
“I’m playing Mycroft in the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes film Guy Ritchie directed with Robert Downey Jr., and that sort of part is fun, but just once in a while to play a genuine all round sort of lead figure with complexity and tragedy and wit and all the sort of things that Oscar [Wilde] had was a once-in-a-lifeftime thrill.”
Weh-he-hell, nice to see you’re on a first-name-only basis with dead literary figures, your majesty. “Just da ovva day Oy wiz ‘avin’ a nosh wiff me mate, Biw Shakespeah, an’ ‘e reckons oy should play da Professah in Da Fast and Da Furious paht six, ‘e does.” Anyway, I still haven’t seen Sherlock Holmes yet so I’m sort of indifferent to this news, but I think as long as we’re making exxxtreme adaptations of English literature, we should consider changing the name to Sherlock, Holmes! (*double suck it thrust*).
The Portrait of Dorian Grey: Get Syphilis and Never Die
Tagline for Sherlock, Holmes!:
Elementary, Bitches! Ur ass gets school’d X-mas 2011.
What’s he doing as a sidekick in a Guy Ritchie movie? This guy should be saving English rec centers with the power of rear-naked-boring-storytelling submissions in a movie about underground MMA.
Is he also attracted to one-eyed women?
The movie was good and episodes 1 & 3 of the BBC modern interpretation were very good. Fry should be a good fit the role but Sir Christopher Lee in The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes is the definitive Mycroft.
Charlie I love you. He’s also played Sherlock as well. I think he’s one of the few if not only actors to play both roles.
Oh hey, anyone else know that Watson and Mycroft got it on in Wilde? Yeah, I wonder if Holmes will be jealous…
“All other men are specialists, but his specialism is omniscience.” I’d add that to my resume if I had one.
Wasn’t Brad Pitt supposed to be playing Moriarty too?
Not wishing to patronize anyone like bunny rabbits but you guys are aware that Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie had a very funny sketch show back in the early 90s, yeah?
that dude is playing Sherlock Holmes’ brother Mycroft
Oh, maybe hugh laurie will get to play sherlock´s cousin “aple”
Charlie, they did Jeeves and Wooster as well as a bit of Fry and Laurie. I <3 both of them.
I also loved the Edward Woodward version that had the epic Anthony Andrews as Mori. God he was perty.
