Stephen Fry playing Sherlock Downey Jr's brother

I won’t sit here and pretend I’m one of those super-hip anglophiles that knows who Stephen Fry is (I assumed he was Glenn’s brother and rocked a double-neck guitar in an Eagles tribute band), but for those of you who are, hold onto your scarves, because that dude is playing Sherlock Holmes’ brother Mycroft in the sequel to the Robert Downey vehicle, Sherlock Holmes. Fry broke the news recently as a guest on Danny Baker’s BBC 5 Live show, where he had this to say:

“I’m playing Mycroft in the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes film Guy Ritchie directed with Robert Downey Jr., and that sort of part is fun, but just once in a while to play a genuine all round sort of lead figure with complexity and tragedy and wit and all the sort of things that Oscar [Wilde] had was a once-in-a-lifeftime thrill.”

Weh-he-hell, nice to see you’re on a first-name-only basis with dead literary figures, your majesty. “Just da ovva day Oy wiz ‘avin’ a nosh wiff me mate, Biw Shakespeah, an’ ‘e reckons oy should play da Professah in Da Fast and Da Furious paht six, ‘e does.” Anyway, I still haven’t seen Sherlock Holmes yet so I’m sort of indifferent to this news, but I think as long as we’re making exxxtreme adaptations of English literature, we should consider changing the name to Sherlock, Holmes! (*double suck it thrust*).

