Maybe The Matrix Makes You Sad: This Week in Pictures of Bored People

In almost a mirror image of the infamous “Sad Keanu” picture that set the internet on fire this year, Keanu Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne was recently spotted looking equally sad, as if he’d just found out someone wrote a rap song about filling his daughter’s vagina with farts. Hey, who hasn’t been there?
Anyway, here’s your obligatory Photoshop:
Elsewhere in bored-looking people news, SlashFilm broke a new publicity still from Paul WS Anderson’s (aka Sh*tty Paul Anderson) upcoming three-dimensional take on Three Musketeers. ALL FOR GAME-CHANGING AND GAME-CHANGING FOR ALL! (*3D glasses*)
From left, that’s Matthew MacFayden, Logan Lerman, Ray Stevenson, and Luke Evans [full-size version at SlashFilm]. By far the best part was how bored MacFayden looks to be in a Paul WS Anderson period piece:
Yeah, us too buddy.
Finally, spicy Latin superstars Javierrrr Barrrdem y Penelope Crrruz took in a Laker’s game on Christmas Day. Strangely, Penelope didn’t seem all that excited about it:
Here’s the close up:
She was probably just put off by Andrew Bynum’s lackadaisical post play. Totally understandable.
What can ya say, Laurence? Sex sells. Actually, that’s not entirely accurate. Your daughter sells. Sex.
Is that Vin Diesel on the phone behind Javier Bardem? He’s either on the line trying to sell US Weekly pictures of Penelope and Javier or he’s leaving another message for Paul Walker to call back so they can kick it.
She’s just sad because Javier still pronounces her name ‘Peen A Lope’.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!
Hey Javier, Tom Sizemore called. He says you can keep his ugliness.
Laurence realizes he doesn’t give a fuck about the angry birds.
Fishburne is bummed because he tried Googling™ his daughter’s name on his Blackberry™.
Matthew MacFayden looks like Brendan Fraser and Robert Downey Jr. made a butt-baby and he grew up to be bored.
Ray Stevenson: from an HBO period piece, to a Paul W.S. Anderson period piece. How the mighty have fallen.
Laurence Fishburne must have taken the blue pill.
Question:
Is it racist to say that Fishburne is starting to look like a California Raisin?
I think the only way to cheer up Penelope Cruz is to show her how devastatingly handsome Luke Walton is.
I totally thought Logan Lerman was a hot chick until I read the caption. I proceeded to check on imdb that logan was who he was said to be in the caption (a male). Nonetheless, after checking imdb, my original statement stands: she is a hot chick.
That’s the worst fucking rendition of YMCA I’ve ever seen. For one, they’re out of order.
At least Penelope is doing a good job being a C.
Matthew Macfayden is nothing more than a hirsute and constipated Jake Gyllenhaal
FUCK YOU, VINCE. You’re not allowed to make the Luke Walton reference first.
Also, here’s Joe Pantaliano sitting at a restaurant a few months ago: [tinyurl.com]
If there was a name for the type of face that Jenelopey is making, it would be ‘Haddocky Queef’.
From left, that’s Matthew MacFayden, Rhea Pearlman, Frank Stallone (behind) Ray Stevenson, Luke Evans, and Jake Lloyd (seated).
Feksed! Dor sho gha!
Javier is excited because he finally located the churro guy.
GUY’CHA! BUUUUURRRRRNNNN-SSSSSSSSSSYYYYYYYYYY!!!
Meanwhile, Channing Tatum thinks the Clippers is whack.
Paul WS Anderson’s (aka Sh*tty Paul Anderson) upcoming three-dimensional take on Three Musketeers.
Are there zombies? I didn’t think they’d get to Three Musketeers on the remake-classic-literature-with-zombies list so quickly.
Penelope is worried about dribble penetration. Always has been.
Three Muskateers in 3D?
*Looks in the gmabling pool of when Hollywood would officially run out of ideas for its new gimmick. Sees the outcome was 5 months too late from actual outcome*
Dammit.
The last picture looks like Penelope had a flashback of when she “accidentally walked into the door.” Tell us what he really did Penelope. You’re safe here.
Awwwww. It’s cute to see Daniel Tosh getting all riled up with his mom.
Someone please put Bardem’s rollercoaster harness back on.
He´s just sad because now every one keeps telling him he´s been fishBURNED!