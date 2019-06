Sega‘s first console since 2001’s Sega Dreamcast is finally hitting shelves this September 19th, and it’s taking its cue from the success of other retro mini consoles. The Sega Genesis Mini is listed at $79.99 and we’ve already broken down some of the specs here. It’s going to come installed with more games than the previous retro re-releases like the NES Classic Mini (30 games), the SNES Mini (21 games), and the PlayStation Classic (20 games).