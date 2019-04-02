Sega hasn’t released a console since 2001’s Sega Dreamcast, but that’s about to change. Taking a cue from Nintendo’s recent successes, Sega is releasing a miniature version of the Sega Genesis. We already heard about the Sega Genesis Mini console last year, but now it has a release date (September 19th) and is taking preorders.

The Sega Genesis Mini console is retail priced at $79.99 and comes bundled with a power cable, USB power adapter, HDMI Cable, and two wired controllers in the three-button — not six-button — style: