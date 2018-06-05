Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It seems like every new Kanye West solo project gives shine to an emerging artist that many folks had never really heard before. 808s And Heartbreak exposed the world to Kid Cudi. Nicki Minaj commanded the spotlight on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. And now on his most recent album Ye, it seems like people are really taking notice of one of the newer signees to G.O.O.D. Music, 070 Shake, who steals the scene on “Ghost Town,” with her haunting, dead-eyed refrain “I put my hand on the stove / To see if I still bleed” near the end of the track.

For those who are only just now learning about 070 Shake, she’s doing all she can to get you more acquainted with her body of work, including her most recent EP Glitter. Today, she’s unveiled a brand new music video for one of the standout songs from that collection, a woozy track titled “Mirrors.” Directed by J.R. Bloom, the video is styled as a psychedelic trip down the California coast with 070 Shake piloting a vintage Mustang with a gang of friends.

In a recent interview with Pigeons And Planes, Shake revealed the chaotic, last-minute sessions that marked Kanye’s new album. “We finished that song the same day it came out,” she said about “Ghost Town.” Adding, “I kind of mentioned ‘Ghost Town,’ and said maybe we could use something from that. He listened to the reference again, and said, ‘Oh yeah, this is the one.’ So ‘Ghost Town’ almost didn’t make it.”

You can watch 070 Shake’s “Mirrors” video above.