Watch ‘Ye’ Contributor 070 Shake Jet Down The Highway In A Vintage Mustang In Her New ‘Mirrors’ Video

#Kanye West
Senior Music Writer
06.05.18

It seems like every new Kanye West solo project gives shine to an emerging artist that many folks had never really heard before. 808s And Heartbreak exposed the world to Kid Cudi. Nicki Minaj commanded the spotlight on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. And now on his most recent album Ye, it seems like people are really taking notice of one of the newer signees to G.O.O.D. Music, 070 Shake, who steals the scene on “Ghost Town,” with her haunting, dead-eyed refrain “I put my hand on the stove / To see if I still bleed” near the end of the track.

For those who are only just now learning about 070 Shake, she’s doing all she can to get you more acquainted with her body of work, including her most recent EP Glitter. Today, she’s unveiled a brand new music video for one of the standout songs from that collection, a woozy track titled “Mirrors.” Directed by J.R. Bloom, the video is styled as a psychedelic trip down the California coast with 070 Shake piloting a vintage Mustang with a gang of friends.

In a recent interview with Pigeons And Planes, Shake revealed the chaotic, last-minute sessions that marked Kanye’s new album. “We finished that song the same day it came out,” she said about “Ghost Town.” Adding, “I kind of mentioned ‘Ghost Town,’ and said maybe we could use something from that. He listened to the reference again, and said, ‘Oh yeah, this is the one.’ So ‘Ghost Town’ almost didn’t make it.”

You can watch 070 Shake’s “Mirrors” video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGS070 ShakeKanye WestMIRRORSYe

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP