Hip-hop albums are either way too long or way too short. At least, that’s what you’d guess from the narrative surrounding album length that currently rages on the internet and social media. As the highest profile rappers of the modern generation look to extended tracklists to take full advantage of current industry streaming metrics, the debate about perfect album length has surfaced as one of the main concerns of hip-hop discussions online.

While some fans advocate for shorter album lengths, recent releases from the likes of Chance The Rapper, Young Thug, and DRAM have left those same fans clamoring for more material from their favorite rappers. Meanwhile, albums from Drake, Migos, and Post Malone practically dominated the charts for the entire year — Drake alone has spent four weeks straight at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while Post hasn’t left the chart in the 12 weeks since its release.

Below, we take a look at both the longest albums of the year and the shortest to determine which among them have been the true gems of 2018.

Shortest

Drake, Scary Hours EP

Consisting of two singles, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” this January release not only charted highly but also signaled the trend of extremely short EPs to follow, while serving as the first introduction to Drake’s upcoming full-length album.

Wale, Self Promotion EP

11 minutes and 26 seconds was all it took for Wale to reestablish himself as one of the preeminent lyricists of the generation.

DRAM, That’s A Girl’s Name EP

Clocking in at 12-minutes, 20 seconds, DRAM’s return to music after a two-year gap took some broad swings at wildly varied genres and knocked all of them right out of the park.

Young Thug, Hear No Evil EP

Released in April, this three-song, 12-minute, 36-second EP is a contradiction of sorts; Thug had previously promised not to release any music in 2018 as a tribute to his deaf brother, but wound up releasing this EP dedicated to him anyway.

Chance The Rapper, “I Might Need Security” singles

While technically not an EP or an album, Chance’s midnight release of four related singles, tied together by their abstract covers, could very well constitute a complete collection of music. All four singles, including the Arthur-meme-referencing “I Might Need Security,” are so good, we’ll smudge the rules.

2 Chainz, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It EP

2 Chainz’ four-song EP bridges his 2017 release Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and his upcoming Rap Or Go To The League with just enough of his signature wit to hold fans over and remind them why he’s still king of the trap.