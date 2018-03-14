A Tribe Called Quest Says The Grammys ‘F*cked Up’ By Not Nominating Them For Any Awards

03.14.18

Getty Image

When A Tribe Called Quest’s final album, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service received no nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards, the group’s leader Q-Tip was understandably livid. After going on a profanity-laced social media tirade, it was thought that the hip-hop pioneer might be somewhat mollified by the shout-out the band received during the presentation of Best Rap Album from Dave Chappelle.

However, during the group’s Sway In The Morning appearance today, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Consequence revealed that Tip wasn’t the only one upset by the perceived snub.

“Just to be honest with y’all,” Consequence said, “We all thought we was going home with the statue.” He was also notably incensed that the Grammys missed the opportunity to honor the late Phife Dawg, after Thank You 4 Your Service turned out to be the last album he would ever make. “They fucked up…. Anybody that come back 18 years after a hiatus and performs the year before, naturally you would assume that I should have something on my mantle in about 12 months!”

Muhammad further elaborated by explaining that, “To say that the group performed and that should be your consolation prize, I think is very disrespectful to the art that you put forth.”

