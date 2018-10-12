Andre 3000 Dives Into A Black Hole In The Intense First Trailer For ‘High Life’

Hip-Hop Editor
10.12.18

Andre 3000 never has to — or wants to — sell another record or record another verse again, but that doesn’t mean he never gets the itch to create. His latest outlet has been acting, which we’ll get the opportunity to watch him do November 7, thanks to director Claire Denis and her intense sci-fi thriller, High Life. The first trailer is out today, and it gives the sense that this film is one of those you won’t want to watch by yourself at night.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, Lars Eidinger, and Agata Buzek, the plot of the film revolves around a crew of — ahem — outcasts who have been recruited for a scientific mission into a black hole to see if they can harness its energy. Of course, along the way, things go a little screwy thanks to the tight confines of their ship and their forced proximity — which was basically the entire concept behind The Real World, if you think about it.

It’ll be Denis’ first English-language film, but it’s distributed by A24, which means it stands a pretty reasonable chance of being awesome, since that company usually knows exactly which movies will be huge smashes — just see Moonlight, Hereditary, Lady Bird, It Comes At Night, or Ex Machina.

As for Andre, who knows if he’ll ever return to making music, or release the “hours and hours” of tunes he’s already got recorded, but he’s a genuinely magnetic presence, so watching him on the silver screen still be an exciting experience.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Robert Pattinson
TAGSANDRE 3000Claire Denishigh lifeRobert Pattinson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP