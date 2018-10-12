Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Andre 3000 never has to — or wants to — sell another record or record another verse again, but that doesn’t mean he never gets the itch to create. His latest outlet has been acting, which we’ll get the opportunity to watch him do November 7, thanks to director Claire Denis and her intense sci-fi thriller, High Life. The first trailer is out today, and it gives the sense that this film is one of those you won’t want to watch by yourself at night.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, Lars Eidinger, and Agata Buzek, the plot of the film revolves around a crew of — ahem — outcasts who have been recruited for a scientific mission into a black hole to see if they can harness its energy. Of course, along the way, things go a little screwy thanks to the tight confines of their ship and their forced proximity — which was basically the entire concept behind The Real World, if you think about it.

It’ll be Denis’ first English-language film, but it’s distributed by A24, which means it stands a pretty reasonable chance of being awesome, since that company usually knows exactly which movies will be huge smashes — just see Moonlight, Hereditary, Lady Bird, It Comes At Night, or Ex Machina.

As for Andre, who knows if he’ll ever return to making music, or release the “hours and hours” of tunes he’s already got recorded, but he’s a genuinely magnetic presence, so watching him on the silver screen still be an exciting experience.