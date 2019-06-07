Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is big enough to play arenas on his own, but there’s one joint tour he’d love to be part of.

On Wednesday, a fan on Twitter asked Kid Cudi “would we see you do a world tour in the coming years… revisiting places like Australia.” Cudi quote tweeted his approval, “I’d love that why not? Bring some people w me like @asvpxrocky and the fam.”

Id love that why not? Bring some people w me like @asvpxrocky and the fam https://t.co/rVNUZEfIRs — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 5, 2019

Rocky also loves the idea of touring around sunny Australia with his pal. Rocky quote tweeted Cudi on Friday, adding “FACT$!!! THIS IS A GOAL LET$ MAKE IT HAPPEN!!”

FACT$!!! THIS IS A GOAL LET$ MAKE IT HAPPEN!! https://t.co/I8mQsUUwaS — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 7, 2019

Cudi and Rocky have collaborated before. Rocky featured on the song “Brothers” from Cudi’s 2013 album Indicud, and Cudi appeared on Rocky’s song “ASAP Forever” (from 2018’s Testing). Rocky also made a cameo in the video for Cudi’s 2016 song “Surfin.” They certainly have enough shared material to do a tour together (and both of them seem to be into the idea), but with Rocky’s busy tour schedule, it’d be a challenge to find time to hit Australia with Cudi. But if Rocky says “it’s a goal,” he tends to accomplish those.

Nothing official apart from both rappers’ interest has been announced yet, but if this tour ends up happening, we’ll definitely be there.