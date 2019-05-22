Getty Image

Beast Coast is preparing for the release of their first group album, Escape From New York, this Friday, May 24, dropping off one more single before the New York-based rap crew explodes into the spotlight for good. “Snow In The Stadium” is produced by Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect and features verses from CJ Fly, Issa Gold, Joey Badass, Kirk Knight, and Meechy Darko. Check it out below.

Beast Coast have been slowly but surely building up their group reputation over the course of a series of individual releases from Joey Badass, the crew’s most recognizable member, Kirk Knight, who shined on last year’s IIWII and produced ASAP Ferg’s breakout single “Plain Jane,” and Flatbush Zombies, whose apocalyptic album, Vacation From Hell, established them as one of rap’s biggest emerging acts.

Joey Badass has also been busy on the business end of hip-hop, starting his own label, Badmind Records, introducing the world to his first new artist, NAO Quelly, after co-signing Flipp Dinero ahead of Flipp’s breakout single, “Leave Me Alone.” Beast Coast will also be hitting the road this summer on their Escape From New York tour running from July to August.

Escape From New York is due Friday, May 24, through Columbia Records.