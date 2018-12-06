Getty Image

Ty Dolla Sign and 6lack have been on a roll this year. After their feature on Khalid’s “OTW” helped make it one of the sleeper hits of the year, each went on to release a well-received project of their own. Ty connected with Chicago singer Jeremih for Mih-Ty, a dynamic duo joint album that raised the bar for collaborative projects this year, while 6lack released his ghostly update on the reflective trap soul he helped pioneer, East Atlanta Love Letter. Now Ty and 6lack reunite at the behest of producer Benny Blanco, who last popped up at the helm of Juice Wrld’s emo upgrade with Brendon Uriel of Panic! At The Disco, for another rap&B production, “More/Diamond Ring.” It’s available now in Oceanic markets and will be up in the US at midnight. Feel free to turn on the VPN of your choice for an early listen, Americans.

The lyrics feature exactly what you’d expect from Ty Dolla Sign, with a bold invitation to a three-way sexual encounter over Blanco’s laser-gun synth leads and falling brick drums. It’s a departure from the more hip-hop-grounded material both singers usually work with, but thanks to Benny’s keen understanding of what works for them, it still holds together nicely. With two wins under his belt, it seems more and more like his Friends Keep Secrets EP, due this Friday, December 7 on Interscope, is shaping up to be a strong listen.