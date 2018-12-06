Benny Blanco, Ty Dolla Sign, And 6lack Issue An Indecent Proposal On ‘More/Diamond Ring’

12.06.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Ty Dolla Sign and 6lack have been on a roll this year. After their feature on Khalid’s “OTW” helped make it one of the sleeper hits of the year, each went on to release a well-received project of their own. Ty connected with Chicago singer Jeremih for Mih-Ty, a dynamic duo joint album that raised the bar for collaborative projects this year, while 6lack released his ghostly update on the reflective trap soul he helped pioneer, East Atlanta Love Letter. Now Ty and 6lack reunite at the behest of producer Benny Blanco, who last popped up at the helm of Juice Wrld’s emo upgrade with Brendon Uriel of Panic! At The Disco, for another rap&B production, “More/Diamond Ring.” It’s available now in Oceanic markets and will be up in the US at midnight. Feel free to turn on the VPN of your choice for an early listen, Americans.

The lyrics feature exactly what you’d expect from Ty Dolla Sign, with a bold invitation to a three-way sexual encounter over Blanco’s laser-gun synth leads and falling brick drums. It’s a departure from the more hip-hop-grounded material both singers usually work with, but thanks to Benny’s keen understanding of what works for them, it still holds together nicely. With two wins under his belt, it seems more and more like his Friends Keep Secrets EP, due this Friday, December 7 on Interscope, is shaping up to be a strong listen.

Around The Web

TAGS6LACKBenny BlancoFriends Keep Secretsty dolla sign

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP