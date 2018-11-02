All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty / Uproxx Studios

There was a nice variety of vibes this week. From the exhilaration of Future’s “Os,” Flatbush Zombies’ “New World Order” and Blocboy JB’s “Don’t Say That” collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert to the lyrical leanings of Jadakiss and Styles P and Fetti, rap covered a lot of bases. There was also a lot of pensitivity, from another Lil Peep posthumous track to Lil Xan’s tribute to the late Mac Miller, who had a tribute concert on Halloween night. Check it out below.

Future, “Os”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of his Wrld On Drugs collaboration with Juice WRLD, Future dropped off “Os,” a single many Future fans are saying is further stirring their anticipation for a new solo project. A snippet of “Os” has been out there for a while, but the entire song, featuring him turning up over a hypnotizing loop, is just what we need for the rotation.

Swizz Beatz Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss & Styles P, “Something Dirty/Pic Got Us”

There’s not a lot of top rappers that Swizzy can say he hasn’t worked with, but Kendrick Lamar was one of them before this song. Even Swizzy’s son got a placement on Untitled. Kendrick appeared on “Something Dirty/Pic Got Us” from Swizz’ Poison project, but Duckworth could have offered more venom. Jada and Styles destroyed the regal beat like they always do, which is why it would have been icing on the cake to hear Kendrick trade wits with the Yonkers legends.

Vince Staples Feat. Jay Rock, “Don’t Get Chipped”

Vince Staples’ FM! album is here today. One of the standouts from “Crippy Teigen’s” latest project is an LA thing. He got with Jay Rock for “Don’t Get Chipped,” a party-starting trap burner where both artists take turns showing off over frantic 808s.