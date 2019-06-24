Getty Image

Mississippi rap representer Big KRIT is back with a new album on the way and he’s come back with a vengeance and a whole new philosophy. Namely, he’s expanded the pool of artists he’s willing to work with, much like his contemporary and fellow former XXL Freshman J. Cole. While Cole has popped up on unexpected collabs with surprising artists like 21 Savage, 6lack, and Ty Dolla Sign, KRIT’s latest single, “Addiction,” features both the legendary Lil Wayne and Bay Area upstart Saweetie on an atypically radio friendly beat. Check it out below.

The beat departs from KRIT’s usual self-produced, UGK and Three 6 Mafia-influenced style, scaling back the soul sample/808 combo for something resembling late-era hyphy. It’s a refreshing new turn for the Southern rapper and allows hm to accommodate his guests more comfortably; while Lil Wayne has always been able to rap over anything, some of his best performances have been on uptempo, California-style beats like “The Motto.” Meanwhile, Saweetie sounds right at home over the spare claps, which likely resemble the hits she grew up on in Northern California.

Aye ya'll, it's been 9 years since I released "K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE," and I got one thing to say K.R.I.T. IZ HERE! Studio album coming July 12! It’s Time! #KRITIZHERE #BIGKRIT #MULTIALUMNI pic.twitter.com/igMsawaw8y — Big K.R.I.T. (@BIGKRIT) June 6, 2019

A few weeks ago, KRIT announced his new album would be a spiritual sequel to his breakthrough mixtape KRIT Wuz Here. He’s aiming for a July 12 release date for the new project, which is titled KRIT Iz Here, and it’s his first full-length since 2017’s 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. He led off the promotion cycle with a thunderous single titled “KRIT Here,” which you can listen to on Youtube.