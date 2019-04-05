Getty Image

Lil Nas X made some unusual history recently: His song “Old Town Road” was the first one ever to simultaneously appear on the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and the Hot Country Songs charts. However, the song was removed from the country chart because, according to Billboard, the track “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Lil Nas X reacted to the news, saying, “The song is country trap. It’s not one, it’s not the other. It’s both. It should be on both.” He’s not finished with the song yet, though: A couple days ago, it was revealed that Billy Ray Cyrus would hop on a new remix of the song. The remixed track came out today, and now all that remains to be seen is if the retooled “Old Town Road” is considered to “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart.”

Old Town Road…. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

The remix dropped at midnight, and in the hours since then, it has become the talk of social media. Based on the memes, the track is converting hip-hop fans into passionate country music devotees, and is perhaps the biggest banger of 2019. As the internet tends to do, they have delivered, as the “Old Town Road” memes are plentiful and hilarious. Miley Cyrus has even shared a few: