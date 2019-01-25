Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Outside of perhaps Soulja Boy, of late, it feels like Blueface is the hottest topic in rap. In a matter of mere months, the Los Angeles rapper has gone from performing in high school parking lots to working with Drake to having a hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Friday, the 22-year-old released a new video for the remix to his breakout hit “Thotiana.” The four-minute clip was directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade. The updated version of the song features a guest verse from fellow Los Angeles rapper YG. The video, like the one for the song’s original version, features more than a little bit of ass-shaking. It also makes reference to Blueface’s past as a star high school quarterback.

The video is the rapper’s first offering of the year and second since partnering with Birdman in late 2018 as a member of his new “Cash Money West” venture. While the last few months have been very successful ones for Blueface, they haven’t been without their trouble. In November, the rapper was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and spent three days in jail after an altercation at a gas station. Many are eager to see if the young rapper can sustain the momentum he’s generated or if this moment will merely be a flash in the pan.