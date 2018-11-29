Drake appears to have some pretty firm plans for a collab with Los Angeles’ own Blueface, AKA the incomparable choir orchestrator.

In back-to-back updates to his Instagram Story Thursday, Blueface — he of “Thotiana” and “Respect My Crypn” –expressed understandable surprise at the fact that none other than the god of the 6 himself had followed him on the social platform. In a subsequent DM screenshot, fans were let in on a more promising development: Frequent Drake collaborator Boi-1da already has the foundation laid down for whatever the two end up building together.

For anyone reading this who’s tragically not up on Blueface, he’s known for his undeniably unique approach to flow and general song structure. In a must-read piece published by Passion Of The Weiss back in August, Miguelito summed up a central part of Blueface’s appeal best:

The attempts to categorize him typically center around Silkk da Shocker, Suga Free, and misguided yet more understandable alignments with recent LA talents FrostydaSnowman and Almighty Suspect. Blueface does exaggerate his intonation like Frosty, Almighty and Silkk, but to claim he’s derivative ignores how he defies customs of structure, whereas those artists ride the beat. They don’t sound or rap similarly, but the Suga Free comparison is interesting insofar as it’s fun to compare the absurdity of their soliloquies.

Naturally, this latest potential Blueface development is sure to inspire a bit more Drake wave talk and related hesitance, but f*ck the negative. Let’s see what Blueface does with this first.