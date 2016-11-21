Boosie Badazz celebrated his 34th birthday last week on November 14, but any celebrations with his family and friends had to be put on hold until he made it back home off the road. But, when he did, Badazz got the surprise of a lifetime, courtesy of his longtime partner in rhyme Webbie.

Trill Young Savage posted a video clip on Instagram showcasing a surprise party he helped organize on Boosie’s behalf. As it turns it, it was the first time Boosie’s ever had a party like it and the whole thing was so amazing it caused him to shed a few thug tears in response.

“Surprised my brother yesterday we came a long way ! If you love yo nigga hug yo n**** #DaDumbway,” Webbie captioned the video. The two share a long, strong embrace and a few hearty laughs as everyone gathered, including Boosie’s mom, cheers them on. Someone in the background can be heard remarking “He ain’t never had no party like that.”

Boosie later reposted the clip to his Instagram and captioned it, “They got me😂😂💯💯💯frfr.”

The two Baton Rouge rappers broke onto the national scene together in 2003, under the guidance of Pimp C, with two albums Ghetto Stories and Gangsta Musik, along with a few collaborative mixtapes, too. In fact, Webbie’s first big appearance was for Badazz’s “Gotta Get It” for the 2001 album For My Thugz. Even after they found solo success, the two have continued to work together over the years, popping up on each others’ albums for features regularly.

Of course, that wasn’t all the love Badazz received in recognition of his special day. Below, watch and listen to wonderful message his daughter Tori shared with her dad in a poem. It sounds like dad’s not the only one in the family who has a way with words.