Brockhampton PR / Ashlan Grey

Los Angeles-based hip-hop collective Brockhampton have found success in their boisterous live presentation while on their sold-out Love Your Parents tour, so they’ve added several European dates to their already extensive schedule.

The Stereo Spirit tour will pick up in Oslo, Norway at the Oya Festival just one month after the conclusion of their North American excursion in Ottawa, Ontario and continue through the end of August with stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, Ireland, and the UK.

A post shared by BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) on Feb 25, 2018 at 6:32pm PST

Meanwhile, the rowdy rap group has racked up an impressive collection of festival bookings as well, extending the success they garnered throughout 2017 with their Saturation mixtapes. They’re not only booked for Coachella, but they’ve also got sets at Boston Calling, Governor’s Ball, and Bonnaroo — not bad for a group that formed less than three years ago.

Despite teasing an end to their massive group campaign, Brockhampton has already promised another new album to be released sometime in 2018.

A post shared by BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

The 14-man band puts on a hyperactive live performance, so bring your dancing shoes and watch out for mosh pits. Check out the remaining dates for the North American Love Your Parents tour and the upcoming dates for the European Stereo Spirit tour below.

2/26 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

2/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

2/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/2 — Portland, OR @ Crystal

3/3 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

3/4 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

3/5 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

3/7 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

4/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

6/2 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball

6/9 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

7/6 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

8/8 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/9-11 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/10-11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Haven Festival

8/12 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

8/17-19 — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

8/18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

8/20 — London, UK @ Koko

8/22 — Dublin, Ireland @ Helix

8/24 — Nanterre, Paris, France @ Summer Jam

8/25 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/26 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

