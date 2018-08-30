Follow City Girls On Their Road To Stardom In Their ‘Point Blank Period’ Documentary

Hip-Hop Editor
08.30.18

JT and Yung Miami, better known as the popping new Miami rap duo City Girls, have been on the grind all year, aiming to go from “basic b*tches” to superstars with the help of Atlanta indie label Quality Control. Now, QC and rap media company Mass Appeal have released a thirty minute documentary detailing the Girls’ come up and looking forward to their eventual success.

It took 11 months since recording their first song as City Girls for Jatavia “JT” Johnson and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee to sign their record deal with Capitol Records, and “Point Blank Period” finds them breaking down the hard work, hustle, and determination that took them from Miami’s hood to the Hollywood offices of one of the most storied record labels around. Their debut mixtape, Period, received a bump in popularity after Drake tapped their musical talents to bolster his viral single, “In My Feelings.”

Unfortunately, their signing only came one week before JT was ordered to report to prison on charges of credit card fraud. Although she expresses some regret about the timing in the early going of the doc, she seems ambivalent about actually having committed the crime itself, citing her motivation in the plain terms that define much of City Girls’ musical oeuvre: “Nobody wanna be broke.”

Hopefully, when she hits the streets again in a year’s time, City Girls will be more than just a documentary and a catchy Drake co-sign and all the success they’ve worked for will be within their reach.

