TMZ reports that Bun B shot an armed intruder who threatened his wife and tried to steal his car last night (Tuesday, April 23). The Texas rapper reportedly exchanged fire with the would-be robber, who later turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to the report, Bun B and his wife Queenie were at their Houston home at around 5:45 PM when the masked robber knocked on the door and threatened Queenie with a gun when she answered it thinking it might be a possible delivery. The intruder wanted valuables, so she offered up the couple’s Audi in the garage. Bun, who was upstairs heard the commotion and confronted the intruder with his own gun as he was trying to make off with the car. The two exchanged shots and the intruder ran away, leaving his own gun behind.

When he turned up at a local hospital later, he was treated for his wound then arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary.

Bun B just released his new album TrillStatik with underground hip-hop producer Statik Selektah last Friday. The album features Big KRIT, Fat Joe, Talib Kweli, and more and was completed in one, 12-hour, livestreamed recording session the day before release. It’s available now, exclusively through Tidal.