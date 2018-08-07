Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Nigerian singer Burna Boy released his sixth album, Outside, in January of this year, he had no idea that it would spawn a streaming hit with its seventh song, “Ye,” but that’s exactly what happened. In June, Kanye West released his own long-awaited comeback album after a confusing promotional cycle that involved a controversial Twitter campaign and clandestine, midnight releases for projects from his entire GOOD Music family.

Thank YE!! 😂😭 Numbers up 200%. 💰💵💴 pic.twitter.com/d4ojvc3VEQ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 4, 2018

While he came up with the title — and most of the music — on his album at the last minute, Ye caused no small amount of bewilderment on streaming services as users searched the title, only to land on Burna Boy’s album cut. Needless to say, with so many people actively searching for Kanye’s album, a lot of folks were exposed to Burna Boy’s song instead. Now, Burna Boy is capitalizing on the song’s accidental hit status with a stylishly-shot music video that finds him performing the song in an all-black space lit by neon light bars.

Burna flexes on a Bentley with his boys while flaunting stacks of cash in the infamous “money phone” once denounced by Jay-Z, as glamorous, scantily clad women dance around him. It’s the sort of video aesthetic that harkens back to the glory days of Little X and Hype Williams: Fun, flashy, simple, and effective. Whether it makes “Ye” a hit twice over remains to be seen.

Outside is out now via Bad Habit. Get it here.