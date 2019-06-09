Bushwick Bill Of Geto Boys Died At 52 From Pancreatic Cancer

06.09.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Richard “Bushwick Bill” Shaw, one-third of iconic 80’s Houston rap group Geto Boys, passed away on June 9th after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. The rapper was 52 years old.

Shaw fell ill and was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last February. Just last month, he underwent intensive chemotherapy treatment and fighting a case of pneumonia, but there was hope for a speedy recovery in order to get back on the road. The rapper was trying to stage a Geto Boys reunion tour with Scarface and Willy D. The tour fell apart after Bushwick Bill felt that the promoters were exploiting his cancer diagnosis, according to TMZ.

Scareface and Willy D broke the sad news on Instagram. “RIP Bushwick Bill,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

RIP Bushwick Bill….

A post shared by brothermob (@brothermob) on

Other rappers such as Juicy J and Slim Thug are mourning Bushwick Bill’s passing.

“Prayers up for his family,” Juicy J wrote.

View this post on Instagram

#RIPBILL 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 Legend

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

“April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend,” wrote rapper Bun B. “There will never be another.”

Bushwick Bill originally joined Geto Boys as a dancer under the moniker “Little Billy.” Geto Boys’s breakout was in 1991 after they dropped their album We Can’t Be Stopped, which featured a graphic photo of Bill in the hospital after his eye was shot out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#RIP
TAGSBushwick Billgeto boysRIP
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP