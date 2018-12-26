Offset’s Solo Album Appears To Be Dropping Very Soon

Getty Image

The highly anticipated third Migos solo album could be coming very soon. Quavo delivered Quavo Huncho in October, and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket> took flight in November. Now, with just a few days remaining in December, we’ve still yet to receive a solo delivery from Offset. However, it appears as if they may not be the case for much longer.

In recent days, the 27-year-old middle Migo, has taken a break from his persistent public attempts to win back his wife to give us a few updates on his forthcoming project. On Saturday December, 22, he posted a photo to Instagram with the caption “O N E… E Y E… O P E N F$&K W H A T T H E Y S A Y A L B U M O N T H E W A Y.” And as if that wasn’t tantalizing enough, just yesterday, he took to Instagram once again to alert us once more writing, “C O M E O N N O W Y O U K N O W I M B O U T T O D R O P M Y A L B U M.”

As great as these Instagram caption affirmations were, visual confirmation is always nice. That also arrived yesterday in the form of a video posted to Instagram by Our Generation Music.

In it, Offset appears to be at a club. In the background, something that sounds a whole lot like unreleased music from Offset’s solo album is booming through the venue’s speakers. The rapper nods his head in approval and raps along with the track. Our wait for new Offset appears to finally be coming to a close.