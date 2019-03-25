Cardi B Confessed That She Used To Drug Men And Rob Them, And The Internet Is Having Mixed Reactions

03.25.19 1 hour ago

Cardi B was active on Instagram Live this weekend: In one session, she revealed that she plans to write a book about her life. Things got more controversial, though, when she addressed how she felt she was being unfairly targeted by her critics. Discussing how she got to where she is today by herself, she at one point said about her days as a stripper, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

Following that admission, a lot of Twitter users have shared their thoughts about the situation, and many reactions are being posted with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, which is modeled after the name of the recent Surviving R. Kelly documentary. Users have also brought up comparisons to Bill Cosby, have said that the response to this news would be more severe if Cardi was a man, and are calling for Cardi to be “canceled.”

