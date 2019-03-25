Getty Image

Cardi B was active on Instagram Live this weekend: In one session, she revealed that she plans to write a book about her life. Things got more controversial, though, when she addressed how she felt she was being unfairly targeted by her critics. Discussing how she got to where she is today by herself, she at one point said about her days as a stripper, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

Cardi B is a EVIL WOMAN AND IS A DISGRACE TO HUMANITY,HOW DARE YOU RAPE ANYONE THEN CRY FOR SYMPATHY #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/xzL8lMF5vV — darronable._ (@darronable) March 24, 2019

Following that admission, a lot of Twitter users have shared their thoughts about the situation, and many reactions are being posted with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, which is modeled after the name of the recent Surviving R. Kelly documentary. Users have also brought up comparisons to Bill Cosby, have said that the response to this news would be more severe if Cardi was a man, and are calling for Cardi to be “canceled.”

Cardi B admitted to drugging, raping and robbing men but people are defending her either because she's a woman, they're using childhood trauma as an excuse, they're a stan or they think it's an attempt to "defame" her. Bitch please, she told herself. ARREST HER. #SurvivingCardiB — Oliver (@_NotOliver) March 25, 2019