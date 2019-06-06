Getty Image

Encountering fans with tattoos dedicated to them is a phenomenon that many stars experience. Perhaps, it’s their name or the name of one of their albums or songs that were particularly meaningful to that fan. It’s rarely, I’d imagine, an incredibly detailed, photo-realistic depiction of that star’s nude body. Unless, of course, that star happens to be Cardi B.

On Thursday, the Bronx rapper shared a somewhat shocking video on Instagram. The video was a rotating closeup of someone’s thigh. Tattooed in astonishing detail on that thigh was a depiction of the artwork for Cardi’s latest single, “Press.” In the caption to the jaw-dropping video, Grammy Award-winning star wrote. “:’)The love is real❤️❤️….You get free cardi tickets forever and a supporting friend ❤️Love my fans! Ya really give me strength.”

I imagine such awe-inspiring displays of support have been especially encouraging for Cardi. The 26-year-old recently had to cancel a number of upcoming shows this summer due to unexpected medical complications, following cosmetic surgery. That didn’t, however, stop Cardi from performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past weekend in her native New York City. During her set the “Please Me” rapper brought out special guests Lil Nas X and Bill Ray Cyrus to perform their chart-topping hit “Old Town Road.”

You can check out the video of the tattoo above.

