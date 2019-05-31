Cardi B Released A New Single, ‘Press,’ After Months Of Teasing

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, the rapper Cardi B announced that she would be canceling a number of upcoming shows due to medical complications from cosmetic surgeries. And while the Bronx rapper won’t be bringing her Femme It Foward tour on the road this summer, she has graciously supplied fans with a new jam to hold them over.

On Friday, Cardi released her new single “Press.” The track is the same one that the 26-year-old had teased in an Instagram video all the way back in December. In the video, Cardi appears in a studio dressed in a “bute” pink Fashionova mini dress. She sings along to the song blasting from the studio speakers. “Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don’t need more press / Kill ’em all, put them hoes to rest,” she raps over the sinister growling bass of the Key Wane and Slade Da Monsta-produced track.

The full-length track, as well as its scandalous cover art, has finally arrived, and its every bit as vicious as the preview. Cardi B’s disdain for certain strains of media coverage is well documented. In March, the rapper sued two popular YouTube vloggers for defamation. Just last week, the “Please Me” singer took aim at TMZ, tweeting comically that the popular celebrity news site “gets one piece of information and put legs and feet on that bitch!” Cardi exorcises some her frustration with the celebrity media machine on her new track. “They love to make shit up about me,” she spits in the song’s opening line.

You can listen to “Press” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.