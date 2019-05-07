Getty Image

Last year, Cardi B made a huge splash at her Met Gala debut. The Invasion of Privacy rapper was mid-pregnancy and adorned her baby bump with a divine, gem-encrusted Moschino gown that was one of the night’s signature looks. It was going to take something special to top that performance in year two. On Monday night, Cardi showed herself to be more than up to the task.

The 26-year-old showed up to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual, star-studded event in a sprawling Thom Browne gown. Cardi opted for a deep, sumptuous oxblood red color. Like the one worn by her camp compatriot Lady Gaga earlier in the night, the train of Cardi’s dress required more than a few hands of assistance to manage. The gown extended outward in concentric circles for about ten feet. As one can imagine, engineering such an extravagant garment was no small task.

Getty Image

According to Vogue, Cardi’s gown — which was made from tulle and silk organza and filled with down — took “35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.” The hand-embroidered dress was decorated with 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers.

Speaking about his creation, Thom Browne told Vogue, “I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty.”