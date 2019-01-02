Cardi B Said She Will ‘Of Course’ Release A New Album In 2019

Uproxx/Getty

Not long after the ball dropped in Times Square and 2019 began, Cardi B kicked off the year with a modernized version of a state of the union address: She hopped on Instagram live and answered questions from her fans on Tuesday. The most interesting takeaway from the back and forth is the fact that Cardi said she will be releasing a new album in 2019, and that it could be coming very soon.

She said that “of course” she’ll release an album this year, and she hopes to have it out around the time of year that her previous record, Invasion Of Privacy, was released: “Of course there’s going to be an album in 2019. Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion Of Privacy came out. I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

Invasion Of Privacy came out on April 5, so if everything goes how Cardi hopes it will, the wait for her next record might not be very long. It’s also rumored that she will be releasing a deluxe edition of her first record early this year featuring “Money” and a new song called “Press.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.