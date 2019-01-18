Cardi B’s Political Rant Has Been Remixed Into A Hilarious Banger, ‘Yeah B*tch/Nah B*tch’

Due to Cardi B’s chart-topping music and vibrant personality, the rapper is often the topic of conversation. Most recently, she’s made news for sharing a passionate video in which she criticizes the current government shutdown. In the video, she said things like, “Trump is now ordering Federal government workers to go back without getting paid. […] Our country is in a hell hole over a f*cking wall. I feel like we need to take some action. […] I really feel bad for the people who gotta go to work to not get motherf*cking paid.”

The clip inspired some politicians to flex their Twitter fingers, and now it’s also led to the creation of a new mash-up: Some of the dialogue from the video was remixed with the instrumental from her hit “Bodak Yellow,” resulting in a new song its creators call “Yeah B*tch / Nah B*tch.” The remix was crafted by The Gregory Brothers, who definitely know their way around viral memes: They’re the folks behind the famous “Auto-Tune The News” series (now known as “Songify The News”), and their most popular video on YouTube, 2010’s “BED INTRUDER SONG!!!,” currently has over 142 million views, and the Platinum-certified song peaked at No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch the “Yeah B*tch/Nah B*tch” video above.

