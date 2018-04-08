Cardi B Delivered A Fiery ‘Bodak Yellow’ Medley On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The hype leading up to tonights performance of Cardi B on Saturday Night Live couldn’t have been more tangible if it tried. Between drama with her beau Offset, her album dropping to positive reviews, and an upcoming hosting gig on the Tonight Show this week, everything seems to be coming up Cardi. She has the ear of the whole world. Even Oprah is bumping Invasion Of Privacy.

But if the pressure of going into a live performance in front of millions — including dudes like Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch who just compared her to Tupac — was getting to her, she sure didn’t show it tonight. She opened up with “Bodak Yellow” that segued into “Bartier Cardi.”

Also, Aidy B made an appearance, and she was “inspired.”

