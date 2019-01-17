Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who wouldn’t want to be a Backstreet Boy? At one point, the boy band was at the pinnacle of pop music stardom and they still have fans and brand recognition all across the globe. It looks like fellow branding aficionado Chance The Rapper wants in in the teaser to their upcoming Super Bowl commercial with Doritos.

The concept looks simple: It’s a relatively straightforward photoshoot for Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, who all mug for the camera complete with wind machine until Chancellor Bennett shoehorns himself into the shot to strike an awkward pose as the group shrugs and accepts him as one of their own. A quick clip of their hit “I Want It That Way” closes the commercial, as a bag of Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor Doritos promises more to come on February 3 — you know, Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl ads have become almost as big a part of the annual spectacle as the game itself, or even the musical halftime show, with brands paying up to $2 million to debut memorable characters and storylines (including controversial political commentary) during the big game hoping that they come to be culturally ubiquitous. It only makes sense that natural pitchman Chance would want to join in on the fun with the hip-hop-embracing Doritos as a perfect brand partner — last year, the company teamed up with Sprite for a collaborative commercial series that mashed up rap battle, Game Of Thrones, and God himself with legendary rappers Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.