Is Chance The Rapper About To Drop A Seven-Song Album Produced By Kanye West?

06.28.18 11 mins ago

If you are a true Yeezy stan, the end of May and all through June has been a very G.O.O.D. month indeed, with Kanye West dropping five, different seven-song albums, all produced by himself. First we got Pusha-T’s Daytona, followed by his own solo record Ye, then the collaboration with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghosts, Nas’s long-awaited project Nasir, and finally Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. However, it looks like a GOOD month might just turn into an entire GOOD summer.

Recently, Chance The Rapper sat down for an interview with Peter Rosenberg on the latter’s show Open Late, and the first question out of the box in the teaser video promoting their chat relates to the possibility of Chano linking up with his mentor for his own seven-track project.

“What about a specific timeline for a seven-track project with ‘Ye?” he’s asked. Chance doesn’t offer an answer, so we’ll have to wait until tonight, at 10 pm, to find out if Rosenberg is blowing smoke, or if this is a real possibility. We do already have visual evidence that Chance was recently kicking it out in Wyoming with Kanye, as well as Rick Rubin. Given the fact that across five different albums, we’ve yet to hear Chance’s voice on anything, odds are good that the pair have something they’re keeping in their back pocket.

