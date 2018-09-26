Getty Image

I’ve got some bad news and some good news for anyone holding on to tickets for the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s This Is America tour. The bad news is that after suffering a foot injury during a recent show in Dallas, Donald Glover has been forced to bow out of all of the remaining dates of his current live run. The good news is that it’s being reported that he isn’t canceling the remaining shows, but rather postponing them until he has time to heal.

Fam Rothstein, one of the principals of Wolf + Rothstein, a creative partnership between Glover and Chad “The Wolf” Taylor broke the news on Twitter, while adding the small silver lining.

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

Glover was performing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday night when he suddenly walked offstage with 30 minutes remaining in the set and didn’t return. According to TMZ, it appears that he may have broken his foot.

Glover has alluded to the fact on numerous occasions that this current tour would be his last-ever performing under the Childish Gambino moniker. During a recent gig at Madison Square Garden, he emphatically told the crowd, “If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever.” For those who bought tickets to the 11 remaining dates on the tour, let’s hope they get to say a proper goodbye in 2019.