It’s been a while since we last heard from Detroit rapper Danny Brown. His last big release was 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition and he’s been flying relatively under the radar since. However, now it looks like not only is he ready to make his comeback, but he’s also ready to do so with a bang. He announced that his new album uknowhatimsayin? is on the way and that it’s executive-produced by none other than Q-Tip, which should draw some much-deserved exposure to the rambunctious Detroiters latest project.

Longtime A Tribe Called Quest fans more than likely know that Q-Tip was the driving force behind the band’s innovation as the executive producer behind their classic early-90s run and their own 2016 swan song, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. As his jazz-inflected sound is a departure from the more brash style Danny Brown last utilized, there’s a level of intrigue here for both rapper and producer, as they share a willingness to experiment that might make their opposing styles more of a match made in heaven than a clash of opposites.

Brown revealed the executive producer credit in a tweet replying to one excited fan/peer, Thelonius Martin. Apparently, the beats will be handled by regular collaborator Paul White and JPEGmafia, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be what we’re used to hearing from Danny. Meanwhile, Danny popped up recently on Open Mike Eagle’s sketch show for a comedic music video called “Unfiltered” which proved that Danny’s boisterous raps remain intact.