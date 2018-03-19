Desus And Mero Get Super Messy By Interviewing The Woman DJ Envy Cheated On His Wife With

03.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

One of the main draws of Viceland late-night hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s show is their penchant for digging up drama. The comedic duo’s favorite pastime backfired during their interview with the hosts of The Breakfast Club radio show last week when host DJ Envy blew up at them on-air for some “spicy” comments they made regarding his marriage during an earlier episode of their show.

Both sides have been
slinging darts back-and-forth ever since, but the latest salvo from Desus and Mero may prove to be the messiest, most salacious yet. The whole reason DJ Envy was mad at them to begin with was an interview Envy conducted with his wife Gia Casey on daytime talk show The Real detailing their relationship after Envy cheated on her with model and Love & Hip Hop: New York star Erica Mena. While discussing the interview on their show, Desus and Mero insinuated that Casey only forgave Envy because of his money. This led to Envy feeling like they disrespected his wife, and his chivalrous, but misguided outburst during The Breakfast Club taping.

Now, Desus and Mero are teasing an upcoming interview with Mena herself, who seemed to confirm that she will be making an appearance on their late night show. The irreverent jokesters have proven they can troll with the best of them, but looks like they’re elevating their craft with this move. With Mena most likely coming on their show to spill the beans about Envy’s infidelity long after he was supposedly forgiven, it seems as though his on-air tirade may not have been the best strategy in hindsight.

Around The Web

TAGSdesus and meroDJ EnvyErica MenaTHE BREAKFAST CLUB

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP