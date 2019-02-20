Republic Records

Never let anyone tell you the art of wordplay is lost in the modern era of rap. Doja Cat, most famous for her internet-breaking viral hit “Mooo!,” is proof that it’s alive and well, with her latest song, “Tia Tamera,” stuffed practically to bursting with all kinds of clever metaphors for her… ahem… twins. That she’s joined by rabble rousing rebel Rico Nasty on this raunchy excursion is just icing on the cake. Check it out below.

Snippets of “Tia Tamera” have been floating around long enough that the crowd at a recent show in LA was able to sing along nearly word-for-word, but it’s only now receiving its official release. The title is, of course, a reference to ’90s pop culture icons Tia and Tamera Mowry, whose sitcom Sister, Sister was staple viewing for pretty much any kid who grew up in the decade of Nickelodeon. Doja Cat’s song doubles as both a tribute to the twins of the show as well as a joking nod her own propensity for suggestive lyrics and bawdy behavior.

Rico Nasty, Doja’s fellow ribald rapper, is also on a bit of a rampage lately; she broke out last year with her Nasty mixtape, but has been releasing loose tracks ever since, including the surrealist video to “Roof,” which sees her leading an alien invasion of planet Earth.

That idea is reflected in both rappers’ music in different ways, highlighting the ongoing takeover of hip-hop culture by a new wave of unapologetic, rule-breaking women. 2019 looks very much like the female future we were promised — and the future is bright.

“Tia Tamera” appears on the upcoming deluxe version of Doja Cat’s debut album, Amala, due this Friday on RCA Records.