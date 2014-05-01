“F*** You & What You Think About Me(Funkmaster Flex)” – 2 Chainz

Funkmaster Flex recently started 2 Chainz had the worst freestyle on his show, 2 Chainz responds in the video above. Check Flex making the comment below.
lol by addressing it and having so much rage in his voice 2 chain clearly cares what flex thinks about him
They needed some controversy for summerjam.
Everybody always calls flex a dick rider, and when he keeps it real these niggas get all sensitive. Nigga u have fans that spend actual cash money to buy your record so who gives a fuck if flex don’t like your freestyle. It’s ok your not the goat everybody won’t love your shit your not even lyrical so you should be expecting ppl to not love freestyles from you. He like your club shit tho and he plays it on the radio so man up sensitive ass rappers smfh
2 chains was a background dancer for ludacris and DTP for nearly 10years. stop acting!!!!!!
Chainz felt disrespected so he threw some back. NY cats dont like down south rap or rappers but ain gettin no money. When southern rappers were up and coming they looked up to NY rap and rappers but now NY feel some kinda way. Rap has diff avenues but bcuz its diff frm NY rap Ny rappers and natives feel like they can say this or tht is trash. gtfoh,,,get ya money and stay in your lane…
lol by addressing it and having so much rage in his voice 2 chain clearly cares what flex thinks about him
They needed some controversy for summerjam.
Everybody always calls flex a dick rider, and when he keeps it real these niggas get all sensitive. Nigga u have fans that spend actual cash money to buy your record so who gives a fuck if flex don’t like your freestyle. It’s ok your not the goat everybody won’t love your shit your not even lyrical so you should be expecting ppl to not love freestyles from you. He like your club shit tho and he plays it on the radio so man up sensitive ass rappers smfh
2 chains was a background dancer for ludacris and DTP for nearly 10years. stop acting!!!!!!
Chainz felt disrespected so he threw some back. NY cats dont like down south rap or rappers but ain gettin no money. When southern rappers were up and coming they looked up to NY rap and rappers but now NY feel some kinda way. Rap has diff avenues but bcuz its diff frm NY rap Ny rappers and natives feel like they can say this or tht is trash. gtfoh,,,get ya money and stay in your lane…