Getty Image

Ever since the airing of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which details allegations of child molestation against legendary musician Michael Jackson, support for the singer has been hard to come by. His music has been banned by radio stations around the world, his streaming numbers dropped significantly after the documentary debuted, and Jackson has been lambasted by everybody from Pete Davidson to Corey Feldman. Drake has not spoken out against Jackson yet, but he seemingly made his feelings about the situation known over the weekend: He kicked off his European tour in Manchester, and his Jackson-featuring song “Don’t Matter To Me” was not on the setlist.

The song, which appeared on his 2018 album Scorpion, features previously unheard vocals from Jackson, and even though Drake performed it multiple times on his “Aubrey & The Three Migos Live!” tour, he did not perform it during last night’s debut “Assassination Vacation Tour” show in the UK. This could be a matter of Drake just changing up his setlist for a new tour, or he could have made a conscious decision to introduce as little controversy as possible to his performance.

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, is seemingly more supportive of controversial figures, as he recently said of R. Kelly, “He’s a good friend of mine. I wish him the best. I hate that it’s happening to him. There’s a reason why women come out after the fact. He has my support 100%.”