Towards the end of last year, Eminem shared a ten-minute freestyle video, of which he said, “The release of Bodied has me feeling nostalgic about battle rap so I headed down to my old stomping grounds.” The clip got a lot of reactions online, and most notable was that of comedian Chris D’Elia, who was already known for his pretty spot-on impression of Em. Last week, D’Elia shared a clip of himself parodying the Eminem freestyle, in which he awkwardly paced around a garage and said some lackluster rhymes in his Eminem style.

A lot of rappers don’t take too kindly to being made fun of, but it turns out that Eminem is actually a huge fan of D’Elia’s impression. Last night, the rapper posted the video on Twitter and shared his excitement about it, writing in a tweet in which he tagged D’Elia, “This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!!”

This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!! @chrisdelia https://t.co/51Vop6aucO — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 6, 2019

D’Elia has since responded to Eminem’s reaction, tweeting, “You’re the man for this. And for everything before this,” he wrote, followed by a goat emoji.

You’re the man for this. And for everything before this. 🐐 https://t.co/yoLjnmeEFC — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) February 6, 2019

D’Elia’s video was also a response to Eminem’s verse on Boogie’s “Rainy Days,” which got a lot of reactions online for one particular punchline.