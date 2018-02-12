Eminem And Ed Sheeran Are Wishing You An Unhappy Valentine’s Day In This Teaser For ‘The River’ Video

Eminem is wishing his fans an “unhappy” Valentine’s Day in the latest reveal from his video for ‘The River.’ The song, which features Ed Sheeran, is the latest single from last year’s Revival album and, in true Em fashion, deals with dysfunctional relationships. Matching perfectly with the viral marketing that has surrounded the album’s rollout, Em released a video clip with a mystery woman (who was revealed to be actress Sarah Ashley Toups) in a hotel.

Fans quickly figured out that it was promotion for the video, because OF COURSE Eminem wouldn’t be caught dead in a seedy hotel.

