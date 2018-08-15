Courtesy of Don Giovanni Records

Houston’s very own Fat Tony has announced his new LP 10,000 Hours and issued it a release date for September 28 on Don Giovanni Records. The forthcoming LP was recorded in Los Angeles and features production by Tony’s close friend, HevIn.

Lifting the project’s title from Malcolm Gladwell‘s 10,000-hour rule concept, Fat Tony externalizes the popular notion through his music and describes it as his most personal work to date. “The album title is about where I am in my career,” Tony says in a press release. “I’m not a novice. I’ve dedicated a decade in my life to doing this.”

The first single off 10,000 Hours is “Texas,” a funky political tune paying homage to Le Tigre and Devo. “The song also speaks on my outlook regarding the NRA and gun violence, Texas politicians, the gross underpay of SXSW, and my hometown pride,” he states.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In September, Fat Tony will embark on his own tour with Cadence Weapon and Hua Li, which is slated to kick off in his hometown of Houston and wraps up in Toronto.

Pre-order 10,000 hours here and peep Fat Tony’s tour dates below.

9/14 — Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

9/27 — London, ON @ London Music Hall *

9/28 — Kingston, ON @ Grad Club *

9/29 — Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club *

10/2 — Regina, SK @ The Exchange *

10/3 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar+Stage *

10/4 — Edmonton, AB @ The Buckingham *

10/5 — Kelowna, BC @ Fernando’s *

10/6 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club *

10/10 — Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina *

10/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club *

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

10/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/18 — Fredericton, NB @ The Capital Complex *

10/19 — St. John’s, NL @ The Ship Inn *

10/20 — Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion *

10/24 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

10/26 — Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

10/27 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

10/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory *

10/30 — Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs *

11/1 — Montréal, QC @ La Vitrola *

11/3 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

* w/ Cadence Weapon and Hua Li