HBO Buys Malcolm Gladwell’s Cold War Berlin Spy Series

Malcolm Gladwell — Jew-fro’d best-selling author of The Tipping Point, Blink, and countless New Yorker essays that pretentious people bragged about reading — has sold a pitch to HBO for a show about Cold War spies in Berlin.
Gladwell has teamed with screenwriter Charles Randolph (The Life of David Gale, The Interpreter) for a project set in Cold War-era Berlin. It centers on a missionary who becomes involved in the CIA. Randolph will write and executive produce, with Gladwell joining Stephen Levinson and Mark Wahlberg as nonwriting executive producers.
Gladwell has written about the world of espionage for the New Yorker and joined forces with Randolph to develop an idea set in the spy world. Levinson has been working on a separate spy project, and the producers decided to join forces. [The Live Feed]
Gladwell’s an excellent nonfiction writer, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to a good historical fiction plot, and I haven’t like anything Randolph’s done. But the subject matter is too cool not to watch. Berlin during the Cold War is one of the tensest and most dramatic settings you could possibly have — an island of democracy surrounded by communism, with the endless espionage punctuated by events like the Berlin Airlift and Kennedy’s historic speech.
I hope they call it “Malcolm in the Middle of the Cold War.”
Is it a Jew fro if his mother is Jamaican? Homey has no Hebrew in his hemoglobin.
Gladwell’s an excellent nonfiction writer
Dammit Uff, don’t you start with that too. Not you too! That’s not true. IT’S NOT TRUE!!! I hope Gladwell finds himself in the middle of a Steelers game wearing the opposing team’s colors and James Harrison hits him harder than he hit Joshua Cribbs and Mohammad Massaquoi last Sunday combined.
What I wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall when nonwriting co-executive producers Gladwell & Mark Wahlberg are talking.
Gladwell: … and that’s why the general concept of a dictatorship free of corruption is incompatible with the current geopolitical climate.
Wahlberg: [nudges friend next to him] Didn’t I tell ya this guy was a quee-ah?!
Couldn’t agree more about the genre- cold-war era berlin is the fucking tits. I wish they would just use Len Deighton’s Bernard Sampson series* of Novels that the BBC failed miserably at adapting in the ’80’s. I’m not familiar with any fiction from Gladwell or Randolph’s work but I’m still psyched for this news.
*If anyone is a fan of cold-war era spy novels I highly, highly, recommend these books.
Dammit Uff, don’t you start with that too. Not you too! That’s not true. IT’S NOT TRUE!!!
It’s very much true. I don’t necessarily LIKE his books, but he’s good at the craft: he can synthesize complex ideas and make them accessible to a wide audience. He’s good at what he does.
Also, re: Jewfro — any white person with a ‘fro. Vince over at FD is Italian, but his hair is perilously close to Jewfro status.
Anyone here ever read any of the Blackford Oakes novels by William F. Buckley?
I assume, if Gladwell is involved, that the Cold War will be attributed to :
-certain geographical abnormalities involving small mammals
-socioeconomic situations of adolescents in New York
-some other types of coincidences
Hey, Malcolm, so you wrote about tipping points yea? What’s that about? Well, say hello to you motha for me.
@chazz – enthusiastically seconded. Deighton’s Game, Set, and Match trilogy is the tits.
Rolf the Nazi Shark has always considered Jews to be out-liars.
+1 ‘rico.
Somehow HBO will work Omar into this and I will be happy