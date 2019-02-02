Getty Image

Former Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and RZA are producing a horror thriller movie, Angel of Dust, to be directed by the latter.

The movie is said to be inspired by true events and experiences of Clan members while they were growing up in the Staten Island Projects. Wu-Tang Clan will record a brand-new soundtrack to accompany the film, produced by Ghostface Killah and long-time manager Caruso.

Angel of Dust plot follows a young, talented, and exceptionally intelligent boy named Casey. Casey has a passion for rap, but has been forced to grow up on his own in a rough neighborhood due to the mysterious death of is parents at a young age. The boy puts his skill to the test in order to combat gang violence, corrupt cops, and bullies. Suddenly, a serial killer with seemingly supernatural powers, named “Angel of Dust” by the media, is on the loose.

Ghostface Killah calls the movie “legendary” in an interview with Deadline.

“It’s a blessing to partner with Oscar nominated producer Shaun Redick and Impossible Dream Entertainment, and to be doing business with my brother, RZA directing is a dream come true. Putting all these great minds to work together will be legendary.”

The film will also be produced by Shaun Redick, who’s known for his recent films BlacKkKlansman and Get Out.

Wu-Tang Clan additionally celebrated the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and set out three celebratory tour dates in the UK this upcoming May, supported by De La Soul and DJ Premier.