G-Eazy Is Using A Cover Of ‘XXL’ As ID At The Airport, To Halsey’s Annoyance

#G-Eazy
03.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

G-Eazy should be a household name by now. Yet according to his pop star girlfriend Halsey, he wasn’t recognizable enough to get through airport security when he realized that he lost his ID. So the rapper born Gerald Gillum did what any reasonable person in his position would do — show security his latest magazine cover.

“Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I’m so annoyed,” Halsey says. G-Eazy confirmed what happened, with a shrug emoji and two words: “It worked.”

G-Eazy covers XXL‘s spring 2018 issue with 21 Savage to celebrate a monumental career. “No Limit” featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky nearly topped the Billboard 100. His fourth album The Beautiful And The Damned , released last December, charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 to become his most successful project since he started doing music in 2009.

Starting in May, G-Eazy tours Europe and North America off the strength of that chart success. Until then, you can catch him in Rapture, Netflix’s rap documentary with Mass Appeal out March 30. The film features the Oakland native alongside Nas, T.I., 2 Chainz, Just Blaze and Rapsody. Watch the G-Eazy trailer below.

