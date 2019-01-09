Here Are All The Artists Who Received Invites To Dreamville’s ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers’ Recording Session

01.09.19

With J. Cole’s Dreamville Records gearing up to have its biggest year yet, the label’s artists have ensconced themselves in an Atlanta recording studio to complete Revenge Of The Dreamers III, a compilation showcasing the full extent of their talent. Last week, the label sent out invites to the recording session, which has been extensively documented on its social media. From the tweets, photos, and videos of the participants, fans were surprised to learn that not only were the usual Dreamville suspects — Ari Lennox, Bas, Cole, Cozz, Earthgang, Elite, JID, Lute, and Omen — invited, but almost 70 other fan favorites received invites to participate in the marathon recording session, which will last until January 16.

While the vast majority of the artists invited were producers and beatmakers who’d worked with Dreamville and Dreamville-associated artists in the past like ChaseTheMoney, Tay Keith, and Kenny Beatz, a few big-name rappers — including Big KRIT, Wale, and Vince Staples — have also turned up on the invites list. There are also some up-and-coming stars of the future like Buddy, Reason, and Ski Mask The Slump God, which adds up to one impressively star-studded mash-up of possible collaborations. Check out the full list below.

