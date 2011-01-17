Jim Jones Was Involved In A Serious Car Accident

I woke up today to a very scary email and photo from the homie Jim Jones….his passenger van was totaled in this car accident this morning. Thankfully thankfully, he also included this message, “Just walked away from this [crash]. God bless us.“
via Miss Info
Jim Jones left this tweet this morning, “Just had a very bad accident pray for us.”
I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, pictures like that make you not want to drive. Pray and hope that he ok and the other people who were involved in it also.
daaamn!
This dude is always in a car accident. Glad he’s safe, but he probably speedin too much.
Damn, I hope he’s good. Get well Jimmy
damn that pic had me scared to scroll down for a second ..that look scary as hell , I’m glad he made it out okay , no matter how much you dislike like a person you would never wanna see them involved in something like that.
this niggah stays in a car wreck….
yeah, may god bless em n shit, but comon… no weed or alcohole when u drive ma nigga…
SPEEDIN !!!!!!!!!