Jonah Hill Apparently Might Direct Gucci Mane’s Next Music Video

03.03.19 43 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s possible that Jonah Hill might be directing an upcoming music video for Gucci Mane in the near future.

On Saturday, the actor/filmmaker posted a screenshot of a text conversation on Instagram, and hinted at the collaboration.

“Waddup vato it’s Guwop,” Gucci Mane texted Hill.

Hill was clearly excited about the text and responded with, “Wowwwww been waiting for this text all my life.”

“Music videos were my favorite growing up and I feel grateful I get to direct them with some of my favorite artists,” Hill wrote in the Instagram caption. “Let’s go!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane#Jonah Hill
TAGSGucci ManeJONAH HILL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP