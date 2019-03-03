Getty Image

It’s possible that Jonah Hill might be directing an upcoming music video for Gucci Mane in the near future.

On Saturday, the actor/filmmaker posted a screenshot of a text conversation on Instagram, and hinted at the collaboration.

“Waddup vato it’s Guwop,” Gucci Mane texted Hill.

Hill was clearly excited about the text and responded with, “Wowwwww been waiting for this text all my life.”

“Music videos were my favorite growing up and I feel grateful I get to direct them with some of my favorite artists,” Hill wrote in the Instagram caption. “Let’s go!”