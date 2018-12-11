Juelz Santana took a plea deal in his federal case for carrying a firearm on an aircraft and possessing a weapon as a previously convicted felon. As a result of the deal, Juelz says he could be facing a sentence of 27-37 months. His legal battle is a major theme of the latest season of Love And Hip-Hop: New York. The reality series had cameras around for his court dates, as well as scenes where he discussed the permutations of the case with his fiance Kimbella and fellow New York rapper Maino. Juelz was reportedly facing up to 20 years for the charges at one point but told Kimbella that he could have received 47 to 57 months if he took the case to trial and was found guilty.

“This whole situation has been an overwhelming nightmare. And even now, it’s coming down to the wire, and I still don’t know what decision I’m going to make,” he said on the show before making his decision.

In March of this year, Newark International Airport security found a 38-caliber handgun and unprescribed Oxycodone pills in a bag which had his identification tag in the luggage. Juelz ran out of the airport while they were searching, but eventually turned himself in. After he took the plea, Juelz said the following on the show:

“I felt like it was the least selfish choice for my family. I still don’t have no full closure because at the end of the day, I know the final decision is on the judge. He could give me more time than I agreed on. Just when I felt like I was going to be getting some closure, the problems just begun.”

There’s currently no sentencing date for Juelz.