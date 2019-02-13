Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

California Senator Kamala Harris is one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nominee for President, but her record as a prosecutor is what’s keeping some voters from supporting her. ThinkProgress reports that in 2010, Harris opposed Proposition 19 in California — which, if passed, would’ve legalized marijuana six years earlier. In 2014, up for Attorney General, Harris burst into laughter when asked to comment on her Republican opponent’s support of legalization.

But it appears Harris has changed her mind. In an interview with Breakfast Club on Monday, Harris said that her opposition to legal marijuana is “not true,” and joked, “Half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”

When Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God asked Harris if she had ever smoked weed herself, Harris replied that she had, and “I did inhale.” Harris said she smoked one joint in college, and when asked what music she soundtracked the event with, she responded “Oh my goodness. Oh yeah, definitely Snoop. Tupac for sure.”

A friend claimed I was spreading "fake news" about Kamala Harris listening to Snoop and Tupac before either of them were out So…

➡️ The interview: https://t.co/QIxX7wzwoo

➡️ Harris's bar admission date: https://t.co/noU80af4bX

➡️ Tupac's first album: https://t.co/aBNxcURJaa pic.twitter.com/l4XFVyVuil — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) February 12, 2019

Harris was laughing the whole time during this interview, so her seriousness should be taken with a grain of salt. But Breakfast Club listeners noticed that the timelines of Harris’ supposed smoking experience and the existence of Tupac and Snoop’s music don’t really line up. Harris graduated college in 1986, and was already deputy district attorney in 1991 when Tupac’s first album, 2Pacalypse Now, was released in 1991. Snoop’s first album came out in 1993, and the rapper was in middle school when Harris was in college.

There are a couple explanations here. Maybe Harris enjoyed some not-yet-legal marijuana from time to time after college. Maybe she has never actually smoked. Maybe she did, that one time in college, and can’t remember what was on the radio. Harris was in good spirits and laughing during her whole interview on the show, so whatever the reason for it. she doesn’t seem too rattled by her flub.

Watch Kamala Harris’ full interview on The Breakfast Club above.