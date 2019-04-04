Kanye West Did Not Like The Morbid Prank His Kids Pulled On April Fools’ Day

04.04.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expanding their family, as they’re expecting their fourth child (via surrogate) to arrive in May. In the meantime, it appears the pair have their hands full with their two oldest kids, North and Saint. The West children decided to pull a prank on Kanye for April Fools’ Day this year, and Kanye didn’t really appreciate the joke.

In a new interview with Elle, Kardashian said that the kids decided to prank Kanye by spreading ketchup on her, having her lay down in the bathroom, and acting like she had died. Kardashian said Kanye reacted by telling North and Saint that the joke was “not funny” and “not a good prank”:

“I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are. And I want them to be, too! But they’re starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes. She roped him into an April Fool’s prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream ‘Mommy’s dead!’ Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’ I completely understand and I agree. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team.”

Read the full Elle interview here.

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSapril foolsAPRIL FOOLS DAYapril fools day pranksApril Fools' prankKanye WestKIM KARDASHIAN
